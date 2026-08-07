At least 7 dead in Thai school shooting
By Xinhua Published: Aug 07, 2026 01:08 PM Updated: Aug 07, 2026 01:35 PM
A school shooting occurred Friday morning in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, leaving at least 7 people dead and 15 injured, Thai media reported.
The deceased include three teachers, three students, and the gunman, according to the province's disaster prevention and mitigation office.
A witness at the scene said that the gunman, wearing a purple tracksuit, fired dozens of shots inside the school.