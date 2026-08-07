LONGi becomes official partner of FC Bayern Munich, uniting solar energy innovation and football passion

Announced in Hong Kong during FC Bayern Munich's Asia visit, the global partnership brings together LONGi and one of football's most iconic clubs under the theme "POWER ON, GAME ON."HONG KONG, August 6, 2026 — LONGi, a global green energy leader, today announced a global partnership with FC Bayern Munich at a launch ceremony held at Rosewood Hong Kong.

LONGi

The partnership brings together FC Bayern, Germany's record champions with fans on every continent, and LONGi, the world's No.1 solar module manufacturer (Wood Mackenzie, 2026). It is also LONGi's second major move into global sport this year, following its partnership with the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026, and deepens a long-term commitment to the region at the heart of the global energy transition.The partnership was launched on stage by Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and CEO of LONGi; Rouven Kasper, Board Member for Marketing & Sales, FC Bayern; Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi, President of the PV Product Management Center; and FC Bayern legend Roy Makaay.

At the partnership launch ceremony (from left to right): Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi and President of the PV Product Management Center; Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and CEO of LONGi; Rouven Kasper, Board Member for Marketing & Sales, FC Bayern; and FC Bayern legend Roy Makaay.

"POWER ON, GAME ON" is more than the slogan of a launch day. It gives the two partners a simple shared language: POWER ON carries LONGi's side, clean energy for power plants, businesses and homes; GAME ON carries FC Bayern's, the passion of the game and fans across the world. Going forward, "POWER ON, GAME ON" will serve as the unifying message across the partnership's joint campaigns, content and fan engagement, a shared expression of what LONGi and FC Bayern set out to achieve together.Founded in 1900, FC Bayern has grown into one of the most successful and widely followed clubs in world football, defined by its "Mia san Mia" identity and a standard of performance sustained across more than a century. Founded in 2000, LONGi has spent more than 25 years holding solar technology to the same standard. Its crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell has achieved a world record conversion efficiency of 35.5%, and it has retained PV Tech's highest "AAA" bankability rating for 26 consecutive quarters.The partnership pairs that record of technology leadership with a sport built on emotion, loyalty and everyday relevance. Solar advances through breakthroughs measured in efficiency gains; football lives in rituals, rivalries and weekend afternoons. Where the two meet, LONGi's engineering finds a place in daily life, and the game finds a partner building the future its fans will live in.Behind the theme stands the full breadth of LONGi's business, with solutions spanning utility-scale power plants, commercial and industrial projects, and residential systems. Energy reaches people wherever they live and work, much as football reaches fans wherever they are. That connection to people is what LONGi's mission and FC Bayern's spirit have in common, and what this partnership is built on.

Zhong Baoshen delivers remarks at the partnership launch ceremony.

"FC Bayern and LONGi come from different worlds, but we are driven by the same instinct: keep improving, keep challenging ourselves, and never treat one achievement as the end. Football connects millions of people, and energy touches every one of them," said Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and CEO of LONGi.

Rouven Kasper speaks during the launch ceremony.

"FC Bayern is synonymous with excellence on the pitch. Alongside LONGi, we're united by a shared drive for excellence and a genuine commitment to building a more sustainable future. We look forward to partnering with this global industry leader to keep renewable energy firmly in the spotlight," said Rouven Kasper, Board Member for Marketing & Sales, FC Bayern.That drive runs through everything LONGi makes.LONGi's portfolio spans the full range of solar applications, from utility-scale power plants to businesses and homes. Every product is held to the standard that set those records, engineered to be dependable in everyday use.

Charles Jiang explaining the product development philoshophy of LONGi

"Every LONGi product starts from the same question: how to turn the best solar technology into something customers can rely on every day. That discipline runs through the whole portfolio, from the modules powering the world's largest solar plants to EcoLife, our home energy series. Products are where our technology keeps its promises," said Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi, President of the PV Product Management Center.Beyond performance and products, the two are united by a commitment to sustainability.Through its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and accelerating the clean energy transition. FC Bayern, through its "Mitnand" strategy, integrates environmental and social responsibility across the club. The partners will explore opportunities to bring LONGi's solar solutions into the club's own sustainability efforts, with potential applications across training facilities and stadium infrastructure.

FC Bayern legend Roy Makaay attends the launch ceremony.

Details of joint initiatives and fan-facing activities will be announced in due course.As a global leader in green energy technology, LONGi drives innovation across solar and energy sectors, delivering safe, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions worldwide. By connecting green power generation and storage, LONGi is building an accessible clean energy ecosystem for all.