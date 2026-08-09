East China's Zhejiang braces for approaching Typhoon Dolphin

Volunteers make beds at a temporary shelter in Datian Township, Wuyi County, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 8, 2026.

Volunteers pour drinking water for villagers at a temporary shelter in Datian Township, Wuyi County, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 8, 2026.

Residents are pictured at a temporary shelter in a middle school in Yuhuan, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 8, 2026.

Residents are pictured at a temporary shelter in a middle school in Yuhuan, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 8, 2026.