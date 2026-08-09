Qinhuangdao in China's Hebei drives transformation and upgrading in glass manufacturing sector

Workers are seen at a glass factory in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2026. The city is driving the transformation and upgrading in its glass manufacturing sector, with emphasis on products for artistic creation and other special purposes. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A worker examines glass products at a glass factory in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2026. The city is driving the transformation and upgrading in its glass manufacturing sector, with emphasis on products for artistic creation and other special purposes. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A worker arranges glass products at a glass factory in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2026. The city is driving the transformation and upgrading in its glass manufacturing sector, with emphasis on products for artistic creation and other special purposes. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)