2026 Thai Festival celebrated in Vancouver, Canada

A performer presents traditional Thai dance during the 2026 Thai Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2026. The annual Thai Festival featured traditional food, music, dance, crafts and cultural performances, highlighting Thailand's rich and vibrant culture. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A performer presents traditional Thai dance during the 2026 Thai Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2026. The annual Thai Festival featured traditional food, music, dance, crafts and cultural performances, highlighting Thailand's rich and vibrant culture. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Models present traditional Thai costumes during the 2026 Thai Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 8, 2026. The annual Thai Festival featured traditional food, music, dance, crafts and cultural performances, highlighting Thailand's rich and vibrant culture. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)