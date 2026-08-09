A singer performs during the ceremony of the second edition of musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 7, 2026. The musical talent show was launched here on Friday with a ceremony attended by senior officials, diplomats, industry executives, scholars and budding artists. A flagship program of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, "Sing for Africa" aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

Singers perform during the ceremony of the second edition of musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 7, 2026. The musical talent show was launched here on Friday with a ceremony attended by senior officials, diplomats, industry executives, scholars and budding artists.

Guests attend a dialogue after the ceremony of the second edition of musical talent show "Sing for Africa" in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 7, 2026. The musical talent show was launched here on Friday with a ceremony attended by senior officials, diplomats, industry executives, scholars and budding artists.