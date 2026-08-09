PHOTO / WORLD
Chinese musical in Britain revisits ancient story from women's perspective
By Xinhua Published: Aug 09, 2026 12:40 PM
Composer Johannes Grosz (1st L), actress Fiona Zhu (C) and co-director and co-writer Zhang Keyuan discuss during the rehearsal for an original one-woman musical Herstory in History in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)

Composer Johannes Grosz (1st L), actress Fiona Zhu (C) and co-director and co-writer Zhang Keyuan discuss during the rehearsal for an original one-woman musical "Herstory in History" in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)


Chinese musical-theater actress Fiona Zhu rehearses for an original one-woman musical Herstory in History in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)

Chinese musical-theater actress Fiona Zhu rehearses for an original one-woman musical "Herstory in History" in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)


Chinese musical-theater actress Fiona Zhu rehearses for an original one-woman musical Herstory in History in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)

Chinese musical-theater actress Fiona Zhu rehearses for an original one-woman musical "Herstory in History" in London, Britain, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo by Jade Cao/Xinhua)