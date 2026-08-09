Austrian machine tool maker gears up for annual China import expo

Packed exhibit products are shipped from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, Aug. 7, 2026. Exhibit products from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, began their journey to Shanghai on Friday, marking the shipment of the first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year. This year's CIIE is scheduled for Nov. 5-10. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Packed exhibit products are shipped from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, Aug. 7, 2026. Exhibit products from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, began their journey to Shanghai on Friday, marking the shipment of the first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.

Staff members pose for a group photo with exhibit products of WFL Millturn Technologies to be shipped in Linz, Austria, Aug. 7, 2026. Exhibit products from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, began their journey to Shanghai on Friday, marking the shipment of the first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2026 shows packed exhibit products of WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria. Exhibit products from WFL Millturn Technologies in Linz, Austria, began their journey to Shanghai on Friday, marking the shipment of the first batch of exhibits for the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year.