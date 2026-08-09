Event held to mark upcoming World Lion Day at Bucharest Zoo in Romania

A child poses behind a board depicting lions during an event marking the upcoming World Lion Day at Bucharest Zoo in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 8, 2026. World Lion Day is observed on Aug. 10 every year to raise people's awareness of lion conservation. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A lion enjoys a birthday cake during an event marking the upcoming World Lion Day at Bucharest Zoo in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 8, 2026. World Lion Day is observed on Aug. 10 every year to raise people's awareness of lion conservation. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors walk past a lion birthday celebration banner during an event marking the upcoming World Lion Day at Bucharest Zoo in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 8, 2026. World Lion Day is observed on Aug. 10 every year to raise people's awareness of lion conservation. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A lion enjoys a birthday cake during an event marking the upcoming World Lion Day at Bucharest Zoo in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 8, 2026. World Lion Day is observed on Aug. 10 every year to raise people's awareness of lion conservation. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)