Scenery of Bashang area, China's Hebei

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 8, 2026 shows the grassland scenery in Guyuan County of Bashang area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows the grassland scenery in Guyuan County of Bashang area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows the scenery of a lily plantation base in Guyuan County of Bashang area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 8, 2026 shows farmers working at a lily plantation base in Guyuan County of Bashang area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)