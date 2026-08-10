Wheat harvested in Heilongjiang, NE China

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows combine harvesters harvesting wheat in the field in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

Combine harvesters harvest wheat in the field in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2026. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows a harvester working at a wheat field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hongxi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows a harvester working at a wheat field of the Academy of Land Reclamation Sciences in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)