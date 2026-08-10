Singapore marks 61st National Day with fireworks

Fireworks light up the sky over Kallang Basin during the National Day celebrations in Singapore on Aug. 9, 2026. Singapore celebrated the 61st anniversary of its independence on Sunday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Fireworks light up the sky over Kallang Basin during the National Day celebrations in Singapore on Aug. 9, 2026. Singapore celebrated the 61st anniversary of its independence on Sunday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Fireworks light up the sky over Kallang Basin during the National Day celebrations in Singapore on Aug. 9, 2026. Singapore celebrated the 61st anniversary of its independence on Sunday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)