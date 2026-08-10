Int'l Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples observed in Kathmandu, Nepal

People in traditional attire take part in celebrations marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 9, 2026. The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed every year on Aug. 9. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People in traditional attire take part in celebrations marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 9, 2026. The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed every year on Aug. 9. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)