View of construction site of Israeli settlement in West Bank

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows an Israeli settlement under construction in the West Bank, near Jerusalem. In recent years, Israel's continued approval of settlement expansions in the region has drawn widespread criticism from the international community. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows an Israeli settlement under construction in the West Bank, near Jerusalem. In recent years, Israel's continued approval of settlement expansions in the region has drawn widespread criticism from the international community. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows an Israeli settlement under construction in the West Bank, near Jerusalem. In recent years, Israel's continued approval of settlement expansions in the region has drawn widespread criticism from the international community. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows an Israeli settlement under construction in the West Bank, near Jerusalem. In recent years, Israel's continued approval of settlement expansions in the region has drawn widespread criticism from the international community. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)