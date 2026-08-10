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Colombo Int'l Kite Festival marked in Sri Lanka
By Xinhua Published: Aug 10, 2026 08:48 AM
A man flies his kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

A man flies his kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)


Participants fly kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Participants fly kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)



Participants fly kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Participants fly kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)



People watch flying kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 9, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

People watch flying kites during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 9, 2026. The festival was held here on Aug. 8 to 9, bringing together kite flyers from about 30 countries and regions. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)