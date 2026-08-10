Heilongjiang-to-Beijing train organized for students, teachers on study tours

Performers sing Mongolian songs for students on a special train for study tour from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to the capital city of Beijing on Aug. 9, 2026. The Y404 special train for a study tour carrying 598 teachers and students on Sunday departed from the Qiqihar railway station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing, capital of China. The Heilongjiang-to-Beijing train is specially organized by China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. this year for students on study tours, serving as a mobile classroom with singing and dancing activities held on it, where students on their way have the chance to interact and experience the charm of cultures. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

A staff member gives out postcards to students waiting to board a special train for study tour at Qiqihar railway station in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Aug. 9, 2026. The Y404 special train for a study tour carrying 598 teachers and students on Sunday departed from the Qiqihar railway station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing, capital of China. The Heilongjiang-to-Beijing train is specially organized by China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. this year for students on study tours, serving as a mobile classroom with singing and dancing activities held on it, where students on their way have the chance to interact and experience the charm of cultures. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

A Peking Opera actor poses for photos with students on a special train for study tour from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to the capital city of Beijing on Aug. 9, 2026. The Y404 special train for a study tour carrying 598 teachers and students on Sunday departed from the Qiqihar railway station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing, capital of China. The Heilongjiang-to-Beijing train is specially organized by China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. this year for students on study tours, serving as a mobile classroom with singing and dancing activities held on it, where students on their way have the chance to interact and experience the charm of cultures. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

Train staff and volunteers help students board a special train for study tour at Qiqihar railway station in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Aug. 9, 2026. The Y404 special train for a study tour carrying 598 teachers and students on Sunday departed from the Qiqihar railway station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to Beijing, capital of China. The Heilongjiang-to-Beijing train is specially organized by China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. this year for students on study tours, serving as a mobile classroom with singing and dancing activities held on it, where students on their way have the chance to interact and experience the charm of cultures. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)