New glass products developed in Bengbu, China's Anhui

Visitors take photos of different types of power-generating glass at the Bengbu Glass Industry Design and Research Institute of the China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 8, 2026. Rooted in its glass industry, Bengbu has in recent years made breakthroughs in core technologies, successfully developed new glass products such as ultra-thin display glass and hollow glass microspheres, and established a complete industrial chain from quartz sand to end-user applications. (Photo by Lin Qiujin/Xinhua)

A visitor views CdTe photovoltaic glass products at the Bengbu Glass Industry Design and Research Institute of the China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 8, 2026. Rooted in its glass industry, Bengbu has in recent years made breakthroughs in core technologies, successfully developed new glass products such as ultra-thin display glass and hollow glass microspheres, and established a complete industrial chain from quartz sand to end-user applications. (Photo by Lin Qiujin/Xinhua)

A staff member introduces a new glass product at a technology company in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 8, 2026. Rooted in its glass industry, Bengbu has in recent years made breakthroughs in core technologies, successfully developed new glass products such as ultra-thin display glass and hollow glass microspheres, and established a complete industrial chain from quartz sand to end-user applications. (Photo by Lin Qiujin/Xinhua)

A visitor takes a photo of a foldable flexible glass sheet at the Bengbu Glass Industry Design and Research Institute of the China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 8, 2026. Rooted in its glass industry, Bengbu has in recent years made breakthroughs in core technologies, successfully developed new glass products such as ultra-thin display glass and hollow glass microspheres, and established a complete industrial chain from quartz sand to end-user applications. (Photo by Lin Qiujin/Xinhua)