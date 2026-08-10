2026 Edinburgh festival season kicks off in Britain

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows a food and dining area outside a venue during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Britain. A series of cultural events, including the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, kicked off in Edinburgh on Aug. 7, attracting artists and audiences from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows a show of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Britain. A series of cultural events, including the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, kicked off in Edinburgh on Aug. 7, attracting artists and audiences from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows actors from a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Britain. A series of cultural events, including the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, kicked off in Edinburgh on Aug. 7, attracting artists and audiences from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2026 shows people watching a street show during the 2026 Edinburgh festival season in Edinburgh, Britain. A series of cultural events, including the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, kicked off in Edinburgh on Aug. 7, attracting artists and audiences from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)