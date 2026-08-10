Chairman of provincial administrative organization shot in Thailand

A shooting incident occurred at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization office building in Thailand at about 11 a.m. local time, Thai media reported on Monday.



The chairman of the provincial administrative organization, Thongchai Yenprasert, was shot in the head and seriously injured. His personal driver was also injured in the incident. They have been rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.



The police are collecting evidence at the scene and investigating the details of the case.

