Pix payment system accounts for 20.5percent of transactions at Brazilian bars and restaurants

Photo: Agência Brasil

Pix has consolidated its presence at the checkout counters of Brazilian bars and restaurants and now accounts for 20.5 percent of in-person sales in the sector. Despite its growth, credit cards remain the leading payment method, accounting for 41.5 percent of transactions. The data come from a survey by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), as reported by Brasil 247.The survey interviewed 2,109 businesses and shows that the instant payment system has gained ground especially among small establishments, fast-food businesses and companies in the North and Northeast regions.In Abrasel's previous survey on payment methods, conducted in 2024 with 1,466 merchants, Pix accounted for 16.5 percent of in-person sales. The increase occurred mainly as it replaced cash, whose share fell to 8.3 percent.Debit cards rank second nationally, accounting for 25.1 percent of sales. They are followed by Pix, with 20.5 percent, cash, with 8.3 percent, and meal and food vouchers, with 4.6 percent. Checks, which once played a central role in commercial transactions in Brazil, now account for less than 1 percent of payments in the sector.Adoption of Pix is stronger among smaller businesses. At establishments with annual revenues of up to 130,000 Brazilian reais, the method accounts for 30.4 percent of sales at tables and counters. Among companies with annual revenues between 130,000 and 360,000 reais, its share is 22.6 percent. In the 360,000-to-1-million-real range, it reaches 24 percent.Among companies with annual revenues above 1 million reais, growth is more moderate. In this group, Pix accounts for between 14.9 percent and 17.5 percent of in-person sales.The type of establishment also influences the use of the system. At fast-food businesses, Pix already accounts for 24.6 percent of sales. At specialized restaurants, its share is 21 percent. At bars and nightclubs, it reaches 19.9 percent, while at full-service restaurants it represents 17 percent."Customers want speed, convenience and security when making payments. At the same time, business owners seek solutions that reduce costs and provide greater predictability for cash flow. Pix has met both needs and, as a result, has become an essential tool for bars and restaurants," Abrasel President Paulo Solmucci said in a statement.Regionally, the North leads Pix usage among bars and restaurants. The method accounts for 29.8 percent of in-person sales in the region, up from 25.5 percent in the previous survey. In the North, Pix also surpasses debit cards, which account for 24.5 percent.The Northeast follows, with 24.2 percent of sales made through Pix. In the region, debit cards account for 23.4 percent. In the other regions, instant payments rank third among payment methods: 18.1 percent in the Southeast, 17.9 percent in the Central-West and 16.5 percent in the South.Despite regional differences, Abrasel considers Pix to be consolidated across the country. Cash, on the other hand, continues to decline and remains below 11 percent of in-person sales in all regions.According to the association, the figures reflect the digitalization of consumption and point to new possibilities for the sector. "Pix is not just a payment method. It creates opportunities for bars and restaurants to develop loyalty programs, integrate digital orders and offer new consumer experiences, while also opening room for greater efficiency, innovation and competitiveness in the sector," Solmucci said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 7, 2026)