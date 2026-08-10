Brasil 247 founder Leonardo Attuch joins Brazil's Foreign Trade Chamber Federation leadership to expand Global South ties

Founder of Brasil 247, Leonardo Attuch. Photo: official website of Brasil 247

Journalist Leonardo Attuch, founder of Brasil 247, has been appointed vice-president of the Foreign Trade Chamber Federation of Brazil (FCCE), in an initiative aimed at expanding the organization's international presence and strengthening Brazil's economic, institutional and strategic ties with countries of the Global South.The appointment was made by FCCE President Adair Roberto Carneiro. According to Brasil 247, one of the reasons for the choice was Attuch's international network and his ability to engage with media organizations, think tanks, institutions and opinion leaders in Latin America, Asia and other regions of the Global South."Leonardo Attuch's appointment represents an important step in strengthening the FCCE's international activities. His experience, ability to build connections and knowledge of ongoing geopolitical transformations can make a significant contribution to expanding our relations with Global South countries, especially strategic partners in Latin America, Asia, Africa and within BRICS," Adair Roberto Carneiro said.Attuch's work at the helm of Brasil 247 has enabled the creation of channels of dialogue with journalists, media organizations, researchers, intellectuals, think tanks and institutions from different countries.At a time when trade, investment, communication, technology and geopolitics are increasingly interconnected, the federation intends to expand not only its traditional business connections but also its dialogue with institutions involved in shaping the economic and strategic agendas of their respective countries.Attuch's presence at the FCCE is intended to contribute to this expansion.The proposal is to combine the traditional activities of an organization focused on foreign trade with a broader international relations agenda, including closer ties with public policy centers, academic institutions, think tanks, media organizations and groups that promote dialogue among different economies.For Adair Roberto Carneiro, this ability to build connections can help the FCCE reach new institutional environments and create opportunities for Brazilian businesses and organizations."We want to bring companies, institutions and leaders closer together, open new trade and investment opportunities and build bridges that contribute to an increasingly diversified international presence for Brazil. Leonardo's presence on the Council reinforces this commitment and expands our ability to engage with some of the most dynamic regions of the world economy," he said.Founded by Attuch, Brasil 247 has developed an international coverage agenda focused on geopolitical and economic transformations around the world.In recent years, the publication has paid particular attention to the strengthening of the Global South, the expansion of BRICS and growing cooperation among countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.The experience accumulated through this process has enabled the creation of relationships with actors in international media and strategic thinking, a characteristic that can now also support the FCCE's institutional activities.The objective is to use these relationships as a tool to bring different sectors of society and the economy closer together.Media organizations and think tanks, although they do not directly participate in commercial operations, play a relevant role in shaping public agendas, producing knowledge, bringing societies closer together and creating favorable environments for cooperation among countries.In this context, the FCCE's strategy is based on the understanding that contemporary foreign trade also depends on networks of trust, the circulation of information, knowledge of different national realities and the construction of long-term institutional relationships.Commenting on his appointment, Leonardo Attuch said he accepted the invitation with honor and an awareness of the responsibility involved in the new position."I accept with great honor the invitation from President Adair Roberto Carneiro to assume the vice-presidency of the Federation of Foreign Trade Chambers (FCCE), while also being aware of the great responsibility that this mission represents," he said."I want to contribute to building new bridges between Brazil and friendly countries, especially the nations of the Global South, strengthening relations based on dialogue, trust, cooperation and the pursuit of shared development opportunities," he said.The intention is to use institutional channels and relationships built throughout his career to bring the FCCE closer to new partners.In addition to relations with the business sector, the work is expected to seek connections with research and policy institutions, media organizations and actors involved in the formulation of development strategies and international cooperation.The appointment comes amid an accelerated transformation in the global economic geography.The growing importance of Asian countries, the expanding international role of BRICS, the strengthening of African economies and the pursuit of greater Latin American integration are creating new possibilities for Brazilian companies and institutions."We are living through a period of profound transformations in the international order, and I believe Brazil has every condition to expand its economic, commercial and institutional ties with Latin America, Africa, Asia and the other BRICS countries," he said.In this context, closer relations with Global South partners can contribute to diversifying markets, stimulating investment, expanding technological exchanges and strengthening the international presence of Brazilian companies.The expansion of BRICS has also reinforced the need to build new channels of engagement among societies, companies and institutions in participating countries. As the diversity of the grouping and South-South relations increase, the importance of mechanisms capable of turning political rapprochement into concrete economic and institutional projects also grows.The new mission is also based on a broader concept of economic diplomacy.Long-lasting trade relations depend not only on tariffs, contracts and financial flows. They are also built through mutual knowledge, trust, communication and the ability to understand the priorities of each society.This is where closer relations with media organizations, think tanks, universities and civil society institutions become relevant.These organizations participate in discussions on economic development, technology, infrastructure, sustainability, regional integration and international relations. By establishing channels of dialogue with these actors, the FCCE can expand its understanding of the markets in which it intends to operate and strengthen the institutional environment for future partnerships.For the FCCE, deeper relations with the Global South should be associated with the creation of economic opportunities and shared development.The organization intends to bring Brazilian businesspeople closer to international markets, identify areas of economic complementarity and promote contacts among actors interested in trade, investment and cooperation.The participation of different actors in this process — the private sector, chambers of commerce, governments, media organizations, universities and think tanks — can expand the ability to identify projects and opportunities.Attuch's appointment as vice-president is part of this strategy."Building bridges, bringing peoples closer together and creating opportunities for cooperation will be the spirit of my work at the FCCE," Attuch said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 9, 2026)