Colombia quake death toll rises to 111

Rescuers work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the city of Manizales, Colombia, Aug. 10, 2026. (COLPRENSA/Handout via Xinhua)

The death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 111 nationwide, with 87 others injured, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said in Bogota.De la Espriella said the quake damaged 1,575 homes and infrastructure at six airports, where commercial flight operations have been suspended.The Colombian government earlier Monday declared a state of national disaster to respond to the impact of the earthquake.According to the Colombian Geological Service, the quake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time in western Colombia. Its epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar, in the department of Choco, at a depth of 96 km.