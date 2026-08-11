1 dead in Thailand's Nonthaburi government office shooting

Police officers are on duty at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization office building in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Aug. 10, 2026. A shooting incident occurred at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization office building at about 11 a.m. local time. Thongchai Yenprasert, president of the provincial administrative organization, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and was later confirmed dead. (Xinhua)

The official, who was shot earlier on Monday in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, has died, according to Thai media reports.A shooting incident occurred at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organization office building at about 11 a.m. local time. Thongchai Yenprasert, president of the provincial administrative organization, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and was later confirmed dead.Following the incident, the shooter, former Nonthaburi MP Chalong Riewraeng, surrendered to police.Media reports indicate both individuals are local political figures, with the attack motivated by a personal dispute.