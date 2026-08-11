Giant panda Xing Mei celebrates 15th birthday in Tianjin

Giant panda Xing Mei is pictured at the zoo of Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 10, 2026. The zoo in the Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort celebrated Xing Mei's 15th birthday on Monday. Xing Mei was born in August 2011 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and was transferred to Tianjin in September 2013. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists take photos and videos of giant panda Xing Mei at the zoo of Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 10, 2026. The zoo in the Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort celebrated Xing Mei's 15th birthday on Monday. Xing Mei was born in August 2011 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and was transferred to Tianjin in September 2013. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Giant panda Xing Mei enjoys its birthday feast at the zoo of Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 10, 2026. The zoo in the Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort celebrated Xing Mei's 15th birthday on Monday. Xing Mei was born in August 2011 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and was transferred to Tianjin in September 2013. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Giant panda Xing Mei enjoys its birthday feast at the zoo of Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 10, 2026. The zoo in the Photosynthesis Valley Tourist Resort celebrated Xing Mei's 15th birthday on Monday. Xing Mei was born in August 2011 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and was transferred to Tianjin in September 2013. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)