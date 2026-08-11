4 killed, 6 missing in landslide in northern Philippines

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Baguio City, the Philippines, Aug. 10, 2026. Four people were killed and six others missing after a landslide buried three houses in Baguio City in northern Philippines, local media reported on Monday. The landslide struck at around 7 p.m. local time Sunday in Riverside, Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, burying 13 people. As of Monday morning, seven had been pulled from the debris, according to the police. (Baguio Public Information Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Baguio City, the Philippines, Aug. 10, 2026. Four people were killed and six others missing after a landslide buried three houses in Baguio City in northern Philippines, local media reported on Monday. The landslide struck at around 7 p.m. local time Sunday in Riverside, Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, burying 13 people. As of Monday morning, seven had been pulled from the debris, according to the police. (Baguio Public Information Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Baguio City, the Philippines, Aug. 10, 2026. Four people were killed and six others missing after a landslide buried three houses in Baguio City in northern Philippines, local media reported on Monday. The landslide struck at around 7 p.m. local time Sunday in Riverside, Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, burying 13 people. As of Monday morning, seven had been pulled from the debris, according to the police. (Baguio Public Information Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Four people were killed and six others missing after a landslide buried three houses in Baguio City in northern Philippines, local media reported on Monday.The landslide struck at around 7 p.m. local time Sunday in Riverside, Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, burying 13 people. As of Monday morning, seven had been pulled from the debris, according to the police.The fatalities were a 17-year-old girl, two nine-year-olds and a 56-year-old man. Three survivors are in the hospital.Rescuers are working amid intermittent rains. Fourteen families, or 62 people, have been evacuated, with seven more at a village hall.