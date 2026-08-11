Nagqu Horse Racing Festival 2026 kicks off in China's Xizang

Horse racers parade during the opening ceremony at the Nagqu Horse Racing Festival 2026 at Gesar Racecourse in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2026. Featuring traditional equestrian contests, ethnic sports performances and trade fair, the event kicked off here on Monday, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Champion rider and horse are congratulated after winning the invitational 12,000m walking race of famous horse at the Nagqu Horse Racing Festival 2026 at Gesar Racecourse in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2026. Featuring traditional equestrian contests, ethnic sports performances and trade fair, the event kicked off here on Monday, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Horse racers compete during the invitational 12,000m walking race of famous horse at the Nagqu Horse Racing Festival 2026 at Gesar Racecourse in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2026. Featuring traditional equestrian contests, ethnic sports performances and trade fair, the event kicked off here on Monday, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Champion rider and horse competes during the invitational 10,000m speed race of famous horse at the Nagqu Horse Racing Festival 2026 at Gesar Racecourse in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2026. Featuring traditional equestrian contests, ethnic sports performances and trade fair, the event kicked off here on Monday, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)