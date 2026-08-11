Persistent drought causes water levels to fall along several sections of Rhine River in Germany

Parked ships are seen at the bank of the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026. Persistent drought has caused water levels to fall along several sections of the Rhine River in Germany. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

The banks of the Rhine River are pictured in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026. Persistent drought has caused water levels to fall along several sections of the Rhine River in Germany. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves on the banks of the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026. Persistent drought has caused water levels to fall along several sections of the Rhine River in Germany. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

The Rhine River is pictured in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026. Persistent drought has caused water levels to fall along several sections of the Rhine River in Germany. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)