China's premier digital publishing expo to debut cultural gaming section

A staff member demonstrates AIGC capabilities of Wukong image software at ZGC Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China's premier digital publishing expo will open in late August, featuring for the first time an exhibition area highlighting the integration of traditional Chinese culture and online games.The 16th China International Digital Publishing Expo will run from Aug. 27 to 29 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, according to the expo's organizing committee on Monday.In recent years, the popularity of homegrown games such as "Black Myth: Wukong" has demonstrated technological breakthroughs in China's gaming industry, while bringing traditional Chinese culture to life through creative transformation and innovative development.In 2025, China's domestic gaming market generated actual sales revenue of over 350 billion yuan (about 52 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.68 percent year on year, with the number of users reaching 683 million, an increase of 1.35 percent from the previous year.More than 500 exhibitors are expected at the expo, with delegations from 20 provincial-level regions across China and overseas participants from over 30 countries and regions, the organizing committee added.The Chinese Academy of Press and Publication, which co-hosts the event, will unveil interim achievements in formulating industry standards for AI applications during the expo.The expo will include one main forum, six thematic forums, and over 80 supporting activities, where attendees will discuss digital publishing, human-machine collaboration, interdisciplinary construction and global academic communication.First held in 2005, the expo is a major platform aimed at promoting the development of the digital publishing industry.