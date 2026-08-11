Erdogan, Austrian chancellor meet in Ankara, highlight cooperation potential

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) holds a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker speaks at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)