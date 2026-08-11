Erdogan, Austrian chancellor meet in Ankara, highlight cooperation potential

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday.The press conference came after a meeting between Erdogan and Stocker, who was making his first visit to Türkiye as chancellor.Erdogan said the two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as Türkiye-EU relations, and regional and global developments."Türkiye and Austria have significant potential for cooperation in green energy, critical minerals, high technology, transportation and defense industries," Erdogan said.For his part, Stocker said economic and social ties form the foundation of close bilateral cooperation, highlighting the potential for greater economic cooperation, particularly in cross-border railway projects.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) holds a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker speaks at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug.10, 2026. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker highlighted great potential in bilateral cooperation during a live-streamed joint press conference here on Monday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)