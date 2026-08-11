Asia-Pacific Community: Chinese space documentary inspires Myanmar students

A child takes part in a coloring activity during the opening ceremony of the "Weekly Cinema, Shared Stories" Film Exhibition at the National Theater in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

For 17-year-old Han Ni Oo, a student at Myat Taw Win International School in Yangon, watching a Chinese space documentary was more than a film experience. It gave her a new sense of belief that one day, Myanmar could reach space.After watching "SHENZHOU 13," China's first space documentary, at the opening ceremony of the "Weekly Cinema, Shared Stories" Film Exhibition at the National Theater in Yangon on Sunday, Han Ni said she was inspired by China's achievements in space exploration."China has advanced a lot. We will also try to go to space like China does," she said."SHENZHOU 13" chronicles the Shenzhou-13 mission, featuring China's first six-month manned space station stay and the first spacewalk by a Chinese female astronaut.Han Ni was among students, teachers and guests from Myanmar and China who gathered in Yangon for Chinese film exhibition activities, jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Yangon, China Media Group and Myanmar Radio and Television.The event brought together government representatives, officials, teachers and students, using films and cultural activities to promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.For Han Ni, the event also offered an opportunity to learn about China beyond the classroom."Through Chinese films, I can learn about their traditional clothing and foods. I like the Chinese Spring Festival," she said.Films and television programs can convey information through images and sound, allowing audiences to connect across language and cultural barriers. The idea was reflected in the reactions of young people attending Sunday's event.Eleven-year-old Chue Thandar Kyaw, a student at Yangon Ming De Chinese School, spent part of the event coloring space-related pictures. She said she enjoyed both the activities and the films."I participated in coloring the space photos. I also like Chinese food and Chinese films," she said.Chue has been learning Chinese for about three years. She began studying the language because she hopes to study abroad.Her teacher, Ma Khin Thandar Win, said cultural events such as the film exhibition give students opportunities to learn beyond textbooks."We bring our students here to help them understand Chinese culture and learn about Chinese cultural elements," she said.She added that Chinese films can make language learning more enjoyable while helping students understand the culture firsthand.The space documentary also left a strong impression on Su Myat Noe, a journalism student at National Management Degree College, who attended the event with friends.After watching "SHENZHOU 13," she said the film had given her fresh motivation. "The film is about space. I got motivation after watching the film. Nothing is impossible," she said.For Su Myat Noe, however, the significance of the event went beyond cinema."Cultural exchange is very important. Now, many people in Myanmar are learning Chinese. We should know about Chinese culture, and our Myanmar culture should also be promoted," she said.Sayar Sai, principal of Myat Taw Win International School in Yangon, attended the event with 15 students. He said the school teaches Chinese, Myanmar and English and welcomes opportunities for students to experience Chinese culture outside the classroom."I like the space film today. I am interested in China-Myanmar friendship," he said.He also pointed to a shared cultural value between the two countries. "One thing China and Myanmar have in common is that we respect elders," he said, adding that the school will seek more opportunities like this event to promote cultural diversity among students.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the "Weekly Cinema, Shared Stories" Film Exhibition at the National Theater in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)