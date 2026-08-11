Car-free event held in Johannesburg, South Africa

People dance on a street during a car-free event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 9, 2026. During the event, some streets in Johannesburg were turned into car-free zones from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with motor vehicles banned. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

A woman takes part in activities on a street during a car-free event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 9, 2026. During the event, some streets in Johannesburg were turned into car-free zones from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with motor vehicles banned. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

People enjoy boxing on a street during a car-free event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 9, 2026. During the event, some streets in Johannesburg were turned into car-free zones from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with motor vehicles banned. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)

People play basketball on a street during a car-free event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 9, 2026. During the event, some streets in Johannesburg were turned into car-free zones from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with motor vehicles banned. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)