Fishing boats set sail as summer fishing ban ends in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang

Fishing boats set sail for fishing from Shenjiamen Port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Tuesday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. The opening of the fishing season was delayed from the originally scheduled Aug. 5 due to Typhoon Dolphin. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats set sail for fishing from Shenjiamen Port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Tuesday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. The opening of the fishing season was delayed from the originally scheduled Aug. 5 due to Typhoon Dolphin. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats set sail for fishing from Shenjiamen Port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Tuesday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. The opening of the fishing season was delayed from the originally scheduled Aug. 5 due to Typhoon Dolphin. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats set sail for fishing from Shenjiamen Port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Tuesday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. The opening of the fishing season was delayed from the originally scheduled Aug. 5 due to Typhoon Dolphin. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)