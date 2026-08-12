Lotus flowers in full bloom at East Lake scenic area in Wuhan

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)