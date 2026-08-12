PHOTO / CHINA
Lotus flowers in full bloom at East Lake scenic area in Wuhan
By Xinhua Published: Aug 12, 2026 07:47 AM
This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)


This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)



This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)



This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In early autumn, lotus flowers are in bloom in the East Lake scenic area, which covers 33 square kilometers of water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)