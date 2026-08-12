First robot 6S experience store in east China's Qingdao opens

People interact with a robot at a robot 6S experience store in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on Aug. 11, 2026. Recently, the first robot 6S experience store in Qingdao opened, attracting a large number of consumers to visit and experience. This store integrates six major functions including sale, spare parts, service, survey, lease and personalized customization, helping further introducing robots into people's lives. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A man interacts with a robot at a robot 6S experience store in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on Aug. 11, 2026. Recently, the first robot 6S experience store in Qingdao opened, attracting a large number of consumers to visit and experience. This store integrates six major functions including sale, spare parts, service, survey, lease and personalized customization, helping further introducing robots into people's lives. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit a robot 6S experience store in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on Aug. 11, 2026. Recently, the first robot 6S experience store in Qingdao opened, attracting a large number of consumers to visit and experience. This store integrates six major functions including sale, spare parts, service, survey, lease and personalized customization, helping further introducing robots into people's lives. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People visit a robot 6S experience store in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on Aug. 11, 2026. Recently, the first robot 6S experience store in Qingdao opened, attracting a large number of consumers to visit and experience. This store integrates six major functions including sale, spare parts, service, survey, lease and personalized customization, helping further introducing robots into people's lives. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)