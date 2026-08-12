Promotional events for 2026 CIFTIS held in Beijing

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows a view of Shougang Park, a permanent venue for the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China. A press conference and a series of promotional events for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) were held at Shougang Park in Beijing on Monday. The fair is going to be staged in Beijing from Sept. 9 to 13. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Journalists visit a humanoid robot data training center in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 10, 2026. A press conference and a series of promotional events for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) were held at Shougang Park in Beijing on Monday. The fair is going to be staged in Beijing from Sept. 9 to 13. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Journalists visit a humanoid robot data training center in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 10, 2026. A press conference and a series of promotional events for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) were held at Shougang Park in Beijing on Monday. The fair is going to be staged in Beijing from Sept. 9 to 13. (Xinhua/Xie Han)