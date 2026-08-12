ARIDGE's 1,000th flying car propulsion system rolls off production line in Guangdong

Staff members check the operation of a robotic arm at the general assembly workshop of ARIDGE's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2026. A roll-off ceremony for the 1,000th set of electric propulsion system for ARIDGE's flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," was held at the company's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou on Monday. ARIDGE is a pioneering developer of low-altitude mobility solutions based in Guangdong. Its plant for mass production of flying cars here, covering an area of approximately 120,000 square meters, mainly manufactures the airborne component of the "Land Aircraft Carrier." (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Electric propulsion systems for ARIDGE's flying car are pictured at ARIDGE's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2026. A roll-off ceremony for the 1,000th set of electric propulsion system for ARIDGE's flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," was held at the company's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou on Monday. ARIDGE is a pioneering developer of low-altitude mobility solutions based in Guangdong. Its plant for mass production of flying cars here, covering an area of approximately 120,000 square meters, mainly manufactures the airborne component of the "Land Aircraft Carrier." (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members are seen busy at the general assembly workshop of ARIDGE's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2026. A roll-off ceremony for the 1,000th set of electric propulsion system for ARIDGE's flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," was held at the company's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou on Monday. ARIDGE is a pioneering developer of low-altitude mobility solutions based in Guangdong. Its plant for mass production of flying cars here, covering an area of approximately 120,000 square meters, mainly manufactures the airborne component of the "Land Aircraft Carrier." (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members are seen busy at the general assembly workshop of ARIDGE's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2026. A roll-off ceremony for the 1,000th set of electric propulsion system for ARIDGE's flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," was held at the company's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou on Monday. ARIDGE is a pioneering developer of low-altitude mobility solutions based in Guangdong. Its plant for mass production of flying cars here, covering an area of approximately 120,000 square meters, mainly manufactures the airborne component of the "Land Aircraft Carrier." (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member works at the general assembly workshop of ARIDGE's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2026. A roll-off ceremony for the 1,000th set of electric propulsion system for ARIDGE's flying car, dubbed the "Land Aircraft Carrier," was held at the company's plant for mass production of flying cars in Guangzhou on Monday. ARIDGE is a pioneering developer of low-altitude mobility solutions based in Guangdong. Its plant for mass production of flying cars here, covering an area of approximately 120,000 square meters, mainly manufactures the airborne component of the "Land Aircraft Carrier." (Xinhua/Deng Hua)