PHOTO / CHINA
Spectacular Hukou Waterfall in NW China's Shaanxi sees summer tourism boom
By Xinhua Published: Aug 12, 2026 08:01 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)



Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)



An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)