Spectacular Hukou Waterfall in NW China's Shaanxi sees summer tourism boom

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)