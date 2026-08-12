Vacant areas beneath bridges, flyovers transformed into public spaces in SW China's Kunming

A child plays at a playground beneath a flyover in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. In recent years, Kunming has transformed some vacant areas beneath urban bridges and flyovers into public spaces for greenery, leisure, recreation and physical exercises, making the city more livable for residents. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People enjoy their leisure time beneath a flyover in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. In recent years, Kunming has transformed some vacant areas beneath urban bridges and flyovers into public spaces for greenery, leisure, recreation and physical exercises, making the city more livable for residents. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Children play at a playground beneath a flyover in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. In recent years, Kunming has transformed some vacant areas beneath urban bridges and flyovers into public spaces for greenery, leisure, recreation and physical exercises, making the city more livable for residents. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People play tennis beneath a super major bridge in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. In recent years, Kunming has transformed some vacant areas beneath urban bridges and flyovers into public spaces for greenery, leisure, recreation and physical exercises, making the city more livable for residents. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)