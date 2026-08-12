View of Nairobi National Park in Kenya

An ostrich is pictured at the Nairobi National Park with city buildings in the distance in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A common eland is pictured at the Nairobi National Park with city buildings in the distance in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A common eland is pictured at the Nairobi National Park with city buildings in the distance in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)