Booming lotus industry boosts local farmers' incomes in China's Chongqing

Lotus flowers are pictured at a lotus planting base in Longshui Town, Dazu District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 11, 2026. Dazu District in Chongqing has built a booming lotus industry that now generates around 430 million yuan (about 64 million U.S. dollars) annually from fresh-cut flower sales alone, providing a vital source of income for local farmers. To date, the district's lotus cultivation now spans more than 50,000 mu (about 3,333 hectares), with more than 1,000 varieties. During the harvest season, which runs from May to October, the district produces roughly 90 million stems of cut lotus flowers. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Farmers harvest lotus flowers at a lotus planting base in Longshui Town, Dazu District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 11, 2026. Dazu District in Chongqing has built a booming lotus industry that now generates around 430 million yuan (about 64 million U.S. dollars) annually from fresh-cut flower sales alone, providing a vital source of income for local farmers. To date, the district's lotus cultivation now spans more than 50,000 mu (about 3,333 hectares), with more than 1,000 varieties. During the harvest season, which runs from May to October, the district produces roughly 90 million stems of cut lotus flowers. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Farmers pack fresh-cut lotus flowers at a lotus planting base in Longshui Town, Dazu District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 11, 2026. Dazu District in Chongqing has built a booming lotus industry that now generates around 430 million yuan (about 64 million U.S. dollars) annually from fresh-cut flower sales alone, providing a vital source of income for local farmers. To date, the district's lotus cultivation now spans more than 50,000 mu (about 3,333 hectares), with more than 1,000 varieties. During the harvest season, which runs from May to October, the district produces roughly 90 million stems of cut lotus flowers. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Lotus flowers are pictured at a lotus planting base in Longshui Town, Dazu District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 11, 2026. Dazu District in Chongqing has built a booming lotus industry that now generates around 430 million yuan (about 64 million U.S. dollars) annually from fresh-cut flower sales alone, providing a vital source of income for local farmers. To date, the district's lotus cultivation now spans more than 50,000 mu (about 3,333 hectares), with more than 1,000 varieties. During the harvest season, which runs from May to October, the district produces roughly 90 million stems of cut lotus flowers. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)