Guizhou's karst caves offer cooling retreats for summer tourists

Tourists enjoy via ferrata climb at a karst cave in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2026. Best known for its karst landscape, Guizhou has made the best of karst caves to develop distinctive sites for cooling retreats. Featuring natural geological wonders, cooling enjoyment and water amusements, this emerging tourist experience has become a hit among locals and visitors alike. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2026 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a cafe inside a karst cave in Xiuwen County of Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Best known for its karst landscape, Guizhou has made the best of karst caves to develop distinctive sites for cooling retreats. Featuring natural geological wonders, cooling enjoyment and water amusements, this emerging tourist experience has become a hit among locals and visitors alike. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun inside a karst cave in Kaili City, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2026. Best known for its karst landscape, Guizhou has made the best of karst caves to develop distinctive sites for cooling retreats. Featuring natural geological wonders, cooling enjoyment and water amusements, this emerging tourist experience has become a hit among locals and visitors alike. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy via ferrata climb at a karst cave in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 7, 2026. Best known for its karst landscape, Guizhou has made the best of karst caves to develop distinctive sites for cooling retreats. Featuring natural geological wonders, cooling enjoyment and water amusements, this emerging tourist experience has become a hit among locals and visitors alike. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)