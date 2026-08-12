Shenyang Palace Museum marks its centenary with exhibition featuring 100 exhibits

People visit the exhibition titled "A Nation in Treasures: Selected Masterpieces Marking the Centenary of the Shenyang Imperial Palace Museum" at Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 11, 2026. The exhibition revisits the museum's 100-year history through 100 exhibits in multiple categories, and is expected to run until the end of the year. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Journalists visit the exhibition titled "A Nation in Treasures: Selected Masterpieces Marking the Centenary of the Shenyang Imperial Palace Museum" at Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 11, 2026. The exhibition revisits the museum's 100-year history through 100 exhibits in multiple categories, and is expected to run until the end of the year. (Xinhua/Li Gang)