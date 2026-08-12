2026 Sziget Festival held in Budapest, Hungary

Artists stage a performance during the 2026 Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 10, 2026. The event officially opened to the public on Tuesday on Budapest's Obuda Island, bringing together music, arts and cultural programs from Hungary and abroad. Running until Aug. 15, this year's festival provided around 12 themed districts offering music, contemporary arts, circus performances, sports, family and community programs. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People enjoy performances during the 2026 Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 10, 2026. The event officially opened to the public on Tuesday on Budapest's Obuda Island, bringing together music, arts and cultural programs from Hungary and abroad. Running until Aug. 15, this year's festival provided around 12 themed districts offering music, contemporary arts, circus performances, sports, family and community programs. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

An artist performs during the 2026 Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 10, 2026. The event officially opened to the public on Tuesday on Budapest's Obuda Island, bringing together music, arts and cultural programs from Hungary and abroad. Running until Aug. 15, this year's festival provided around 12 themed districts offering music, contemporary arts, circus performances, sports, family and community programs. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People enjoy performances during the 2026 Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 10, 2026. The event officially opened to the public on Tuesday on Budapest's Obuda Island, bringing together music, arts and cultural programs from Hungary and abroad. Running until Aug. 15, this year's festival provided around 12 themed districts offering music, contemporary arts, circus performances, sports, family and community programs. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)