All-out relief efforts underway as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps vast regions in eastern, central China

Staff members drain flood water from a water-logged road in Weishi County of Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

An urban management staff member sets up caution tape to warn public to stay away from water-logged section of a road in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

A sanitation worker places a traffic cone at a flooded spot of a road in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

Electricians check the power lines amid rains in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 11, 2026. Torrential rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, have swept vast regions in eastern and central China. Local authorities are exerting all efforts to eradicate potential risks and put people's life back to normal. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)