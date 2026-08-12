World Elephant Day marked in Kenya

An African elephant plays at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Nairobi Nursery in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an international annual event to bring attention to the threats facing elephants and promote their protection. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker interacts with an African elephant at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Nairobi Nursery in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an international annual event to bring attention to the threats facing elephants and promote their protection. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

African elephants are pictured at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Nairobi Nursery in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2026. August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an international annual event to bring attention to the threats facing elephants and promote their protection. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on July 25, 2026 shows the African elephants at the Tsavo West National Park in Taita-Taveta County, Kenya. August 12 marks World Elephant Day, an international annual event to bring attention to the threats facing elephants and promote their protection. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)