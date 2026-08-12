Brand Day reveals a different side of REPT BATTERO

The Brand Day showcased continued breakthroughs in technology and products, while also highlighting personal growth and long-term commitment.REPT BATTERO held its 2026 Brand Day, themed "HEART OF A CHAMPION·MOMENT OF A DREAM" in Shanghai on August 8. Unlike a conventional corporate launch centered on new products and specifications, the event comprised two parts: "HEART OF A CHAMPION" featuring new solutions for AI data centers, heavy-duty transport and emerging mobility; and "MOMENT OF A DREAM" a concert featuring young pianist Hao Liu and his story of pursuing music through sustained commitment.

REPT BATTERO’s 2026 Brand Day.

Bringing product innovation and piano music onto the same stage reflected a broader question for REPT BATTERO as it enters a new phase of development: how to build not only technologies and business performance that stand up to market scrutiny, but also the organization, culture and talent needed to support long-term growth.In 2025, REPT BATTERO achieved its first full-year profit since its founding, while its residential energy storage cell shipments ranked No.1 globally (Source: SNE Research; GGII; SMM and ICC). For the first half of 2026, the company expects a revenue of approximately €1.86 billion ($2.15 billion) to €1.95 billion and a net profit of approximately €89.8 million to €109.1 million - surpassing its full-year net profit in 2025. According to SNE Research, REPT BATTERO also globally retained No.1 in residential energy storage cell shipments, while its power battery shipments entered the global top 10 in June.

REPT BATTERO President Benson Feng delivers his address at the company’s 2026 Brand Day.

Speaking at the event, REPT BATTERO President Benson Feng said the new energy industry is moving beyond a period driven primarily by capacity expansion. In an increasingly competitive market, the company will continue to prioritize long-term technology development and disciplined operations, with a sustained focus on product safety, consistent quality, reliable delivery and lifecycle services. He emphasized that building an enduring company matters more than achieving short-term speed - and that people ultimately determine whether a business can navigate industry cycles over the long run.As its business enters a new phase, REPT BATTERO is pursuing a culture in which REPTers can be "healthier, happier and wealthier." The aspiration extends from physical well-being and sustainable ways of working to professional growth, recognition and the opportunity to share in the company's progress."Without sustainable growth for our people, there can be no sustainable growth for the company," Feng said. When REPTers have the well-being, development opportunities and recognition that reflect their contribution, an organization is better positioned to sustain creativity, cohesion, innovation and operational improvement.REPT BATTERO's people-centered approach also extends to customers and end users. During "HEART OF A CHAMPION," the company introduced solutions for AI data centers, commercial vehicles and emerging mobility applications, with a shared focus on balancing energy, efficiency, safety, weight and size around real operating needs.For AI data centers, REPT BATTERO unveiled the Powtrix® 6.9MWh energy storage system and the Wending® 320Ah sodium-ion cell. Powered by Wending® 648Ah cells, the Powtrix® system can reduce equipment count and on-site installation hours by 28 percent and land use by 30 percent in a 1GWh project compared with a 5MWh solution. It delivers 96 percent round-trip efficiency over a four-hour cycle and more than 10,000 cycles, while liquid cooling and AI-enabled operations support stable performance and predictable lifecycle costs.For commercial vehicles, REPT BATTERO focused on payload, range and charging downtime. Its Chenxing S350, S455 and S600 address different transport scenarios, while the Chenxing D800 Pro is 700 kg lighter than conventional solutions, uses a 10 percent shorter battery enclosure and supports 1.3 MW charging. The company estimates that the system could generate approximately €20,500 in additional operating income per vehicle over five years.For passenger vehicles, low-altitude aircraft and embodied AI applications, the company introduced two Wending® hybrid solid-liquid batteries. The manganese-based version can support a vehicle range of up to 800 km with an 85 kWh battery pack. The ternary version delivers a cell-level energy density above 375 Wh/kg and has passed more than 100 safety validation tests across the cell, module and system levels.Across these applications, the goal is to translate battery performance into practical value - from keeping compute infrastructure online to improving vehicle economics and extending aircraft range under strict weight constraints.If "HEART OF A CHAMPION" showed how teams achieve technical breakthroughs through years of research, testing and manufacturing, "MOMENT OF A DREAM" told a parallel story of an individual pushing beyond personal boundaries through sustained practice.

Hao Liu performs Croatian Rhapsody with the ensemble.

REPT BATTERO invited young pianist Hao Liu to serve as the event's Dream Ambassador. Blind since childhood, Liu remained committed to music through years of study and intensive training. He graduated from the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University and will continue his studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston.

Hao Liu performs La Campanella.

Although Liu and REPT BATTERO work in different fields, their stories share a similar trajectory. When REPT BATTERO was founded nine years ago, it was a newcomer to an established battery industry. Since then, it has built its capabilities from the ground up, achieving its first full-year profit in 2025, then retaining No.1 globally in residential energy storage cell shipments in 2026 H1 (Source: SNE Research; GGII; SMM; ICC). Liu has similarly challenged assumptions about what a blind musician can achieve. Both stories show how sustained commitment can overcome the limits of a starting point.This shared spirit led REPT BATTERO to invite Liu as its Dream Ambassador. Representing more than just a concert following a product launch, "MOMENT OF A DREAM" expressed respect for those committed to a goal and a belief that individuals and organizations can grow over time."HEART OF A CHAMPION" and "MOMENT OF A DREAM" both conveyed the idea that being a champion goes beyond market rankings. REPT BATTERO's No.1 global position in residential energy storage cell shipments reflects its business progress, while its products and cultural aspirations demonstrate how the company intends to grow. More important than achieving a No.1 ranking is the ability to keep moving forward together.