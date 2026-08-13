White House Press Secretary Leavitt to leave position

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position at the end of August.



Leavitt is leaving "so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family," Trump said in a social media post.



"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections," Trump said.



Leavitt is the youngest person ever to serve as the White House press secretary.

