2 killed in US Texas military helicopter crash

Two people were killed Wednesday after a U.S. military Apache helicopter crashed in central Texas, authorities said.



The helicopter crashed in Salado, Texas around 1:35 p.m. local time, and the two pilots on board were confirmed dead, said Cliff Coleman, spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff's Office.



The military said the aircraft was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based at nearby Fort Hood, a major U.S. Army base.



A wildfire sparked by the crash forced the evacuation of several homes.



The helicopter did not hit any structures or people, Coleman said. "It crashed into a field, and you could tell it was a violent crash."



An investigation into the incident was launched and emergency response efforts were underway, authorities said.

