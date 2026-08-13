Nansha scenic area in China's Zhejiang reopens to public after Typhoon Dolphin

Staff members put a lifeguard stand in place at the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian of Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Nansha scenic area reopened to the public on Wednesday following necessary safety checks and maintenance after Typhoon Dolphin weakened. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People have fun at the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian of Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Nansha scenic area reopened to the public on Wednesday following necessary safety checks and maintenance after Typhoon Dolphin weakened. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member repairs a sand sculpture at the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian of Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Nansha scenic area reopened to the public on Wednesday following necessary safety checks and maintenance after Typhoon Dolphin weakened. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People have fun at the Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian of Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2026. The Nansha scenic area reopened to the public on Wednesday following necessary safety checks and maintenance after Typhoon Dolphin weakened. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)