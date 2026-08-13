UN humanitarian office reiterates support for Colombia earthquake response

A member of Colombian Red Cross organizes donated food and relief supplies following Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 11, 2026. (Photo by Andres Moreno/Xinhua)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners continue to support the government-led response to the devastating earthquake in Colombia, said the office on Wednesday.Latest reports indicate that more than 200 people have been killed and 2,500 others injured. Widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure has also been reported, OCHA said in its daily news update.Humanitarian assessments are ongoing, particularly in the hardest-hit areas, where disruptions to communications, transport and public services continue to hinder relief efforts. Emergency shelter, food assistance, access to safe drinking water and health care for affected communities are among the top priorities, the office said.The United Nations and its partners are also mobilizing resources. The World Food Programme is sending food, while the World Health Organization is dispatching medical supplies from its warehouses in the country, OCHA said.Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Wednesday that an allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund is in the works.The United Nations will launch an appeal for quake relief in Colombia once information is available about the extent of damage, said Haq, noting that the needs are expected to be very severe.